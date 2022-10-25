Coombe hospital apologises to teenage boy who settles case for €15m

High Court reporter

The Coombe hospital in Dublin has apologised to a teenage boy with autism and his family for the failings in care after his birth.

The apology was read out in the High Court as the young man, who cannot be named, settled his legal action for €15 million.

The boy's counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC with Cian O’Mahony BL, told the court it was the biggest settlement in such a case where it was sought to establish an alleged link between autism and brain injury.

The settlement includes an uplift clause pending a decision in another High Court case in relation to the rate of return.

Liability was conceded in part of the case but claims in relation to an alleged link to autism were denied.

In a letter to the family which was read to the court, the Master of the Coombe Hospital, Prof Michael O'Connell, on behalf of the staff offered sincere apologies “for the failings in care that caused injury.”

The letter added: “We in the hospital understand and sincerely regret that our failings in care have led to lifelong consequences not only for the boy but also for his parents and family.”

Infection

The boy, it was claimed, had an infection and developed meningitis. In the months after his birth he was noted to have developmental delay and hearing loss.

He was later diagnosed with autism.

The case centred on an alleged delay in recognising and responding including giving antibiotics after the baby began to show signs of infection after his delivery.

Counsel told the court it was their case that at 15 hours the baby’s infection should have been identified and treated and if this had happened he would not have suffered meningitis.

The boy had, through his mother, sued The Coombe Women’s Hospital, Cork Street, Dublin, over his care after his birth.

There was an alleged failure to respond to maternal evidence of infection as a factor in treating the baby with antibiotics, it was claimed.

It was also claimed there was a failure to appreciate the significance of the baby’s early features of infection and an alleged failure to exclude meningitis.

There was an alleged failure to urgently seek paediatric opinion when they knew or ought to have known that it was urgently required.

It was claimed there was also a failure to prescribe and administer antibiotics for the baby in sufficient time.

The boy later showed development delay and had difficulty with his hearing and language as well as co-ordination difficulties.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement and wished the family well.