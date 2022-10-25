Dispute over running of Mayo distillery settled

High Court reporter

A dispute between directors of a Co Mayo whiskey distillery over the running of the business has been settled, the High Court heard.

Mark Quick, who founded Nephin Whiskey, a distillery and visitors centre in Lahardane, along with Jude and Paul Davis, brought proceedings last year claiming shareholder oppression by the couple under the 2014 Companies Act.

He sought a number of orders including the couple sell their shares to Mr Quick or alternatively that they purchase his shares or else an order regulating the conduct of the company's affairs.

He also wanted the court to require Ms Davis, as secretary of the firm, to call an AGM and that they pay him compensation.

The couple opposed the action and denied claims of oppression.

The case was due for hearing before the High Court on Tuesday when Mr Justice Brian O'Moore was told by Ross that the case had been settled.

The judge struck out the proceedings.