Body of young woman discovered in house in Letterkenny

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young woman's body was found in a house in Co Donegal

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found in a property in Letterkenny at around 6pm on Friday evening.

Both gardaí and emergency services attended the scene having received reports of the woman' death.

The house in which the body was found was sealed off and an investigation launched.

The woman's remains was removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the details but the woman's identity or nationality has not yet been released.

A spokesperson added the outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.