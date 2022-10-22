Man charged over €1m Dublin drugs haul

Michelle Devane, PA

A man in his 50s has been charged following the seizure of drugs worth €1 million in Dublin.

Gardaí discovered the heroin and cocaine after conducting a search of a residential property in Sandyford on Thursday evening.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested.

The man was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday.

The woman who was arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).