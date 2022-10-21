Dogs Trust appeal for foster homes as 54 puppies surrendered in 3 weeks

Dogs Trust Ireland have issued an urgent appeal for foster homes as 54 puppies have come into the charity's care in the past three weeks.

Dogs Trust said it "desperately" needs people willing to take in a dog to contact them as their facilities have become completely full.

The charity added that it continues to receive more requests to take in vulnerable dogs daily despite being at capacity.

Those interested in fostering a dog are urged to visit Dog Trust Ireland's rehoming page where they can find information on eligibility criteria and submit an online application.

The charity said it currently has puppies "of all shapes and sizes", but added: "Our team are incredibly busy at the moment caring for the pups, so please do bear with us while we respond."