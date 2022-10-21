Gardaí seize cocaine and heroin worth €1m in south Dublin

Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine and heroin worth more than €1 million in south Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a raid at a home in Sandyford shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

They uncovered €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine valued at €490,000.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested.

They are being questioned at Dundrum Garda station, where they can be held for up to a week.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing, with further updates to follow.