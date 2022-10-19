Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 20:20

Water leaks into Dáil chamber amid intense rain

James Cox

Water leaked into the Dáil and Seanad chamber due to the intense weather conditions earlier.

Leinster House was only recently refurbished.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe was speaking at the time the problem was noticed.

He said: "To the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, should it be suspended? [Dáil sitting]. It's been inspected by some of our buildings team at the House of the Oireachtas, and they've been in and out to see it.

"The Office of Public Works actually have supreme authority over the building, it's a State building, it's a very old building, it goes back to the mid 1700s. So they've been in and out to see it. I hope it doesn't have to shut down, we had enough of an interruption during the Covid break."

Mr Crowe tweeted footage of the leak.

