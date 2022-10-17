Taxi driver jailed over 'grotesque and offensive' child abuse material

Claire Henry and Isabel Hayes

A taxi driver who was caught in possession of explicit child abuse material described by a judge as "grotesque and offensive" has been jailed for one year.

Donal Kelly (60) was caught with 120 videos and 303 images of children and infants being raped and sexual abused, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Kelly formerly of Seagrange Ave, Baldoyle, Dublin and more recently of Killaha, Kenmare East, Kerry attempted to explain he continued watching the material because he was of the view it showed a “loving interaction” between the children and their abusers, the court heard.

Sentencing him on Monday, Judge Elma Sheahan said the court heard of this explanation with "disbelief" and that it showed Kelly had limited insight into his offending. She noted he has since engaged in therapy and has made significant progress since he started seeing a psychologist.

Judge Sheahan noted a number of aggravating factors in the case, including the "depravity" of the child abuse material, which she described as "grotesque and offensive".

She noted one video depicted an abused infant being force-fed urine. "This accused provided a market and demand for such criminality," the judge said

She noted Kelly admitted his guilt and cooperated with gardaí. He has committed to getting treatment for his offending and his mental health issues. He has lost his taxi licence and will be placed on the sex offender's register.

However, the judge said the offences had passed the threshold of a custodial sentence. She handed down a sentence of 18 months with the final six months suspended on a number of conditions.

Kelly pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography at his home address. He has no previous convictions. The court heard he is a divorced man who has raised a family.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.