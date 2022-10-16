Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 11:53

Gardaí launch appeal after woman (50s) found with unexplained injuries in Mayo

She was discovered by a passer-by shortly after 4am this morning on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady - and has been taken to May University Hospital in 'critical' condition.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman in her late 50's was found unconscious with unexplained injuries, in County Mayo.

She was discovered by a passer-by shortly after 4am this morning on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady - and has been taken to Mayo University Hospital in 'critical' condition.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and local traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to motorists with camera footage (including dash-cam) who travelled through the townland of Islaneady on the N5 in the early hours this morning, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

