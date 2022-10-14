Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 15:13

Labour Court throws out €500,000 disturbance claim by 80 Dublin Bus workers

The claim relates to works being done at a Dublin Bus garage at Harristown that, according to the union, were having an effect on the workers’ ability to perform day-to-day duties to a satisfactory level
Labour Court throws out €500,000 disturbance claim by 80 Dublin Bus workers

Gordon Deegan

The Labour Court has thrown out a 'disturbance' claim exceeding €500,000 made by three unions on behalf of 80 Dublin Bus workers.

Siptu, Connect and Unite the Union lodged the disturbance allowance claim concerning works being done at a Dublin Bus garage at Harristown that, according to the union, were having an effect on the workers’ ability to perform day-to-day duties to a satisfactory level.

The unions stated that the working conditions “were unacceptable” at the garage near Dublin airport.

The claim was contested by Dublin Bus which argued that the amount at issue significantly exceeded the €500,000 figure.

Dublin Bus told the Labour Court a collective agreement had been in place since 2001 and that Dublin Bus put measures in place to diminish the effects on the employees of the works being done.

SIPTU Organiser, John Murphy said today that the union was “disappointed” with the Labour Court recommendation.

He said: “Our members were working in what was really a construction site at the garage for almost two years and we believe that this went beyond what the 2001 collective agreement covered.”

Mr Murphy that union members will be balloted on the Labour Court recommendation.

He said that members will vote probably against the recommendation and “we would then enter further dialogue with Dublin Bus as we believe that an allowance and compensation is warranted in this case”.

In its ruling, Labour Court chairman, Kevin Foley stated that the unions and Dublin Bus are disagreed as to the level of impact of the works in the garage and the degree to which effective mitigating arrangements were in place in the garage during the entirety of the period of the works.

Mr Foley stated that the parties are agreed that the cost of the claim exceeds €500,000 and Dublin Bus contends that the amount at issue significantly exceeds that amount.

Dismissing the unions' claim, Mr Foley stated that the parties are agreed that collective agreements were concluded in 2001 which covered all of the grades before the court in the current claim.

Mr Foley said that those agreements provided for the payment of 1,200 punts each to all staff in those grades.

 

More in this section

Enoch Burke's mother removed from court after interrupting judge Enoch Burke's mother removed from court after interrupting judge
Northern Ireland Protocol being used to hold institutions hostage, Council of Europe told Northern Ireland Protocol being used to hold institutions hostage, Council of Europe told
Bullets fired through living room window in Belfast Bullets fired through living room window in Belfast
siptudublin busuniteharristownlabour courtconnect
Jury in case of Kerry man accused of murdering his mother told it's 'an unusual trial'

Jury in case of Kerry man accused of murdering his mother told it's 'an unusual trial'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more