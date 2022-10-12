Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 21:28

Man (20s) dies in crash in Kenmare, Co Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward
Man (20s) dies in crash in Kenmare, Co Kerry

James Cox

A man, aged in his 20s, has died following a crash in Co Kerry on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5.50pm, the two-car collision occurred on the N70 at Dromquinna, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

A male aged in his 20s, who was a rear seat passenger, was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem is expected to take place at a later date.

The female driver, aged in her 20s, received medical attention at the scene and the male (20s) front seat passenger was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for his injuries.

The female driver, aged in her 40s, and her female passenger (teenager) of the second car were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The road is currently closed, and forensic collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene at first light. Local diversions are in place, and it is expected to be tomorrow afternoon before the road is reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N70 in the townland of Dromquinna, Kenmare between 5.30pm and 6pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 663 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Man (40) caught with drugs worth €43,000 jailed for four and half years Man (40) caught with drugs worth €43,000 jailed for four and half years
People of Creeslough showing great example of solidarity – Higgins People of Creeslough showing great example of solidarity – Higgins
Communities bow their heads as they say goodbye to three more Creeslough victims Communities bow their heads as they say goodbye to three more Creeslough victims
gardaicrashkerrykenmareuniversity hospital kerry
Murder accused told gardaí that Colm Horkan 'wasn't a very good' detective, court hears

Murder accused told gardaí that Colm Horkan 'wasn't a very good' detective, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more