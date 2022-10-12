Government make U-turn on sending Ukrainian families from Kerry to Mayo

Kenneth Fox

Additional reporting Vivienne Clarke.

The Government will reverse the controversial decision to relocate more than 135 Ukrainian women and children from a Killarney hotel to Westport, Co Mayo.

As the Irish Examiner reports, efforts will now be made to source alternative accommodation for the 134 or so families who were due to be bussed to Westport on Wednesday morning.

The reversal comes after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and his officials were criticised for the “inhumane” treatment of the refugees.

There was considerable anger among locals in Killarney and within the Government at the removal of the migrants in order to make way for almost 200 males who have been bussed into Killarney from Citywest in Dublin.

Due to a sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland, the accommodation system is buckling.

The Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher said the town was coming up with solutions to the issue of Ukrainian women and children being moved from the Kerry town to Mayo.

Cllr Kelleher told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the community had made great efforts to integrate the Ukrainian refugees into the community through assistance in finding jobs, access to medical care and school places for the children.

It was “very inhumane and worrying” that when solutions were brought to the attention of “the powers that be” that the decision had not been reversed.

At a public meeting in the town earlier this week a number of proposals were made involving holiday homes, hotels and Bed & Breakfasts, he said.

Ukrainian woman Dina told the programme that she had been very shocked with the news, especially the short notice which effectively gave them one day to prepare.

“A lot of our people got jobs, the younger people started their education, some got involved in the community in the Tidy Towns.

“We feel we are part of this community, we want to continue to be part of this community”.