Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 10:36

Government make U-turn on sending Ukrainian families from Kerry to Mayo

The reversal comes after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and his officials were criticised for the “inhumane” treatment of the refugees
Government make U-turn on sending Ukrainian families from Kerry to Mayo

Kenneth Fox

Additional reporting Vivienne Clarke.

The Government will reverse the controversial decision to relocate more than 135 Ukrainian women and children from a Killarney hotel to Westport, Co Mayo.

As the Irish Examiner reports, efforts will now be made to source alternative accommodation for the 134 or so families who were due to be bussed to Westport on Wednesday morning.

The reversal comes after Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and his officials were criticised for the “inhumane” treatment of the refugees.

There was considerable anger among locals in Killarney and within the Government at the removal of the migrants in order to make way for almost 200 males who have been bussed into Killarney from Citywest in Dublin.

Due to a sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland, the accommodation system is buckling.

The Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher said the town was coming up with solutions to the issue of Ukrainian women and children being moved from the Kerry town to Mayo.

Cllr Kelleher told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the community had made great efforts to integrate the Ukrainian refugees into the community through assistance in finding jobs, access to medical care and school places for the children.

It was “very inhumane and worrying” that when solutions were brought to the attention of “the powers that be” that the decision had not been reversed.

At a public meeting in the town earlier this week a number of proposals were made involving holiday homes, hotels and Bed & Breakfasts, he said.

Ukrainian woman Dina told the programme that she had been very shocked with the news, especially the short notice which effectively gave them one day to prepare.

“A lot of our people got jobs, the younger people started their education, some got involved in the community in the Tidy Towns.

“We feel we are part of this community, we want to continue to be part of this community”.

More in this section

Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival Online speed dating event targets fans at Wexford Opera Festival
Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis Mother (36) claims alleged misreporting of smear test led to three-year delay in cancer diagnosis
French film star's action over alleged multi-million euro fraud set for High Court French film star's action over alleged multi-million euro fraud set for High Court
roderic o'gormanmayokerrywestportirelandukrainian families
President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

President and Taoiseach praise national team's World Cup qualification

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more