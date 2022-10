Kenneth Fox

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in County Louth.

His motorbike and a car collided on the R132 in Dunleer, at around a quarter past 1pm this afternoon.

The man in his 50s later passed away from his injuries.

His body has been removed from the scene to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The road remains closed tonight with diversions in place and gardai are appealing for witnesses