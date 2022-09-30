Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 16:45

'Catastrophic winter ahead' INMO warns as over 10,500 left waiting on trolleys

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said 10,515 patients were left waiting for a hospital bed in September
'Catastrophic winter ahead' INMO warns as over 10,500 left waiting on trolleys

Muireann Duffy

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reveal 10,515 patients were left waiting on trolleys in September, making it the second-worst September on record.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) was the most overcrowded hospital in the country, with 1,382 patients waiting on trolleys this month, followed by Cork University Hospital (1,260 patients), University Hospital Galway (1,032), Sligo University Hospital (790) and Letterkenny University Hospital (666).

The organisation warned the State is "on path to a catastrophic winter in our hospitals", adding that current conditions are unsafe for both nurses and their patients.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda also criticised healthcare leaders for showing no clear vision as to how overcrowding would be managed over the coming months, with the winter plan yet to be published.

"The ongoing problems with overcrowding are leaving nurses completely and utterly demoralised.

Our members are now voting with their feet and saying that they will not stand for another winter where they are demoralised, burnt out and abused in their workplace because of the excessive workloads

"We have a severe recruitment and retention problem within the health service. This week alone in a large teaching hospital in Dublin, over a dozen nurses working in a busy Emergency Department handed in their notice.

"Our members are now voting with their feet and saying that they will not stand for another winter where they are demoralised, burnt out and abused in their workplace because of the excessive workloads," Ms Ní Sheaghda said.

Commenting specifically on UHL, which is continuously the most overcrowded hospital in the State, Ms Ní Sheaghda said a recent INMO visit showed "there is no dignity" for patients, adding: "Their care is no doubt being compromised because of the conditions."

"It is not enough for the Minister for Health and senior HSE leadership to acknowledge that we are in for an undesirable winter.

"We need to know when the private hospitals will be coming on the pitch, we need to know what exact measures are being implemented to keep our nurses in the system, when extra capacity will be coming through in communities to allow discharging of patients to happen in a timely manner.

"Patients need assurances that they will be cared for in a safe environment that ensures their care is not compromised," Ms Ní Sheaghda said.

More in this section

EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to €2 billion for Ireland EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to €2 billion for Ireland
Concrete levy should lead to more timber frame homes, says Eamon Ryan Concrete levy should lead to more timber frame homes, says Eamon Ryan
Gardaí probe after car crashes through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s home Gardaí probe after car crashes through gates of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny’s home
overcrowdinghseinmostephen donnellyminister for healthhospitalsirish nurses and midwives organisationuhlphil ni sheaghdhatrolley figures
EU states sign Dublin Declaration to tackle gender-based violence

EU states sign Dublin Declaration to tackle gender-based violence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more