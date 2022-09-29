Aldi open new store in Tuam, creating 30 jobs

Aldi's newest Irish supermarket opened in Tuam, Co Galway on Thursday, creating 30 new jobs in the local area.

The new store is the latest step in the German supermarket's expansion programme in the west of the country which will see over €63 million invested and more than 140 new full-time jobs created across Connacht over the next two years.

The new €12 million Tuam store, Aldi's 10th in Galway, will bring the supermarket's workforce in the western county to almost 240.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. It is powered by 100 per cent green electricity and has 45 square metres of solar panels on the roof.

Speaking at the store opening, Aldi's Tuam store manager Catriona Conneely said: "This new store, and the 30 new jobs created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Tuam and Co Galway at locations most convenient to them.

"As a leading retailer in Ireland, we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses.

"The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we know what it means for our customers. Aldi Ireland is steadfast in our belief that continued investment in our value offering and our store network is key."

"Working alongside our strong network of local suppliers, we will continue to work hard, mindful of the challenges facing our customers and supporting them in weathering this storm," she added.

The Tuam supermarket is the firm's 153rd location in Ireland.