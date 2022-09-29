Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 08:19

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Concerns over the proposed concrete levy, skeletal remains found in Cork, and guilty pleas in connection with the Regency Hotel shooting are among the top stories covered in the papers on Thursday.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both report on resistance from TDs over the levy on concrete products in order to fund the Mica Redress Scheme, with warnings the added expense will push construction costs even higher.

The IT also covers the ongoing turmoil in the UK following the unveiling of the government's mini-budget on Monday, reporting that the Bank of England is set to act in an attempt to "avert economic crisis".

The Examiner also covers an unfolding story in East Cork after the skeletal remains of a baby were discovered in the Killeagh area.

The Echo, meanwhile, leads with: 'CUH 'intolerable'' as the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show 88 patients were waiting on trolleys – a new overcrowding record for the hospital.

The Irish Sun's main headline reads: 'Pair admit Regency killing plot' after a former Sinn Féin councillor and his father pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail covers news that a new drug has been hailed as a 'historic moment' for Alzheimer's treatment.

In the UK, the fallout from the British prime minister and chancellor’s economic plans continues to dominate the mastheads.

The Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a material risk to UK financial stability, says the Financial TimesThe Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Guardian.

The intervention is cast by The Sun in its headline as “squeaky fund time”, while reports public sector cuts will follow under “efficiency plans” to cut the deficit.

Liz Truss has gone “missing” since the mini-Budget announcement, according to The Independent, which along with a full-page photo of her asks its readers: “Have you seen this PM?”

The Daily Mirror describes Ms Truss as “clueless” and “blunder Truss” and Metro says ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, who warned against the kind of measures recently unveiled, will skip the Tory party conference to give the prime minister “all the space she needs”.

The Daily Star reports the central bank “was forced to step in to save” Kwasi Kwarteng.

And one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has had a smartphone found inside his body with an x-ray, according to the Dail Mail.

