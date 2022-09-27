Live: Budget 2023 - Donohoe and McGrath reveal 'cost-of-living budget'

Budget 2023 is being outlined in the Dáil by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Here are the main points so far:

€4.1 billion once-off package to tackle cost of living

Budget will total €11 billion, with further €300 million in public services support funding

Help to Buy scheme extended, at current rates, until the end of 2024

Rent tax credit worth €500 per year, may also be claimed for rent paid in 2022

Vacant homes tax will apply to residential properties, occupied for less than 30 days in 12-month period, with the amount being three times the property's existing local property tax

Mica Redress Scheme will be funded by a 10 per cent levy on concrete products which will raise €80 million annually, taking effect from April 3rd, 2023

Carbon tax to increase, but will be offset by national oil reserve levy, meaning price at the pump for petrol and diesel will not change

Excise duty reduction of 21c per litre for diesel, 16c per litre for petrol and 5.4c per litre marked gas/oil, and 9 per cent VAT reduction on energy to be extended until February 28th, 2023

Energy support scheme for businesses, covering 40 per cent of increased cost of electricity bill (up to €10,000 per month), to be calculated by comparing average unit prices from 2021 to 2022

Income tax package of €1.1 billion will increase lower tax rate band to €40,000

Personal tax credit increase by €75, carer tax increased by €100

USC band increased to €22,920 in-line with minimum wage increase

Cost of special exemption order to be halved for late-night entertainment venues

9 per cent VAT rate will continue until February

VAT on newspaper industry to be reduced from 9 per cent to 0, taking effect from January 1st

Zero VAT rate to be applied to hormone and nicotine replacement products and period products

Mr Donohoe said budget measures must not make inflation worse, with the war in Ukraine posing the greatest risk to the Irish economy

Core inflation has been revised to 5.25 per cent for 2023 and 4.5 per cent for 2024

Pace of economic growth is expected to slow for the remainder of the year, with the Department of Finance revising down the figure for modified domestic demand to 1.25 per cent for 2024

The live speeches can be viewed below.

12.55pm

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath are unveiling Budget 2023, the main priority of which is to ease the burden of the cost-of-living crisis on households and businesses.

Energy credits, increases to the core social welfare payments, and a reduction in childcare fees are among the measures expected to be announced, while existing measures, such as the Help to Buy scheme and reduced public transport fares are likely to be extended.

Members of the Government, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, have insisted the budget has been designed to "put money back in people's pockets", however, opposition parties and representative groups have already raised concerns that projected figures will not go far enough to protect those who are struggling.

Mr Donohoe will outline the core budget figures from 1pm, with Mr McGrath to follow from 1.45pm.