Gardaí enter vacant Dublin property to remove illegal occupants

Gardaí have entered a vacant property this morning in Dublin where 40 to 50 people lie homeless.

An injunction was placed on occupants of the derelict Parkgate House near Heuston Station in Dublin.

Some of the occupiers, called the 'revolutionary housing league', will appear before the High Court today.

One of the dwellers, Patrick, believes vacant properties should be used to house the homeless.

"It is the exact type of property speculation that is happening right across Ireland. There are over 180,000 vacant properties across the country, and frankly it is not working for people."

He said the housing crisis is getting worse and worse for people and action needs to be taken.

Defend Ionad Seán Heuston!



The Free State courts want to evict the homeless residents of ISH back onto the streets and take back the site for billionaire Joe O'Reilly.



Come show your opposition at 10am tomorrow outside Ionad Seán Heuston. Support needed! pic.twitter.com/fy3NFQERJu — Revolutionary Housing League (@rhlireland) September 25, 2022

Last Thursday, Mr Justice Mark Heslin said he was satisfied that there has been a flagrant breach of the injunction granted by the court last week requiring all those in occupation to immediately vacate the premises.

The injunction was secured by the building's owner, financial fund Davy Platform ICAV, acting on behalf of its sub-fund, the Phoenix Sub-fund, and Ruirside Developments, plans to develop the now disused site into 519 rental units and other amenities.

The judge said he was satisfied from the evidence put before the court that there was an ongoing and deliberate breach of the "clear terms" of the High Court order which they were made aware.

As a result, the judge said that Sean Doyle, who he said appeared to be the leader of the RHL, and all other persons found on the premises should be brought before the High Court by gardaí to answer claims that they are in contempt of court.