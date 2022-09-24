Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 11:11

Man (20s) dead following collision on M7 between car and pedestrian

A male pedestrian, aged in his mid-20s, was struck by a car travelling northbound on the M7 between junction 11 and junction 10 near Naas.
Man (20s) dead following collision on M7 between car and pedestrian

A man has died following a fatal road collision on the M7 between a car and a pedestrian in Co Kildare on Saturday morning.

At about 4am a male pedestrian, aged in his mid-20s, was struck by a car travelling northbound on the M7 between junction 11 and junction 10 near Naas.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and the M7 remains closed to north bound (Dublin bound) traffic between junction 11 (M7/M9) and junction 10 (Naas South) following the collision.

Traffic on the M9 is currently being diverted at junction 2 Kilcullen and on the M7 at junction 12 Newbridge.

Diversions are expected to remain in place for much of the morning.

Further traffic updates are available on @gardatraffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of Gardaí and Emergency Services to make contact with them.

They are also asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in hours prior to the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
AIB survey: 23% of businesses say they are not operating sustainably AIB survey: 23% of businesses say they are not operating sustainably
Number of sexual offences rises to highest in a decade, gardaí say Number of sexual offences rises to highest in a decade, gardaí say
co kildarecarnaasfatal road collisionpedestrianman deadm7 motorway
Around 500 people to take part in Dublin City Liffey Swim on Saturday morning

Around 500 people to take part in Dublin City Liffey Swim on Saturday morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more