Meath restaurant owner bans pyjamas from premises

Louise Walsh

A coffee shop owner has introduced a dress code on her premises after two women came in for breakfast, wearing pyjamas and slippers.

Ciara Burke from Sage & Stone has now banned diners in pyjamas from her eatery and gift shop saying "there is a time and place for everything and wearing pyjamas out for breakfast is not one of them".

The outspoken businesswoman from Duleek, Co Meath has received a divisive reaction online for her stance, introduced after two diners perched up for breakfast in full night attire.

"A couple of women came in at 9am for breakfast and had a stroll around the gift shop wearing fleece pyjamas, slippers and dressing gowns. They were on their holidays and were very pleasant. It's just the attire I felt was wrong.

"However, I don't think it's right that people should go into a coffee shop, go shopping or just go out in their pyjamas.

"So I've banned it from the coffee shop.

"I've received both support and a backlash online but all I have to say is, some clubs won't allow people in wearing runners, some schools will only allow a certain uniform and I won't allow pyjamas.

"I think we've stooped to another level in this country in standing outside the school gates in pyjamas, going to the shops in pyjamas. Dress yourself up

"Just to be clear, these two older ladies weren't coming from a hospital or a tent or camper van. They drove an SUV.

"I don't want to set a trend here, so I'm nipping it in the bud now."

Ciara's post led to divided opinion with some agreeing with her and saying: "Totally agree with the no PJs, they are not for dining out! End of! It's nothing to do with judging or not judging.

Another said: "Can't believe people think it's acceptable to walk around in PJs and then get upset for being judged. Absolutely 100pc agree with the restaurant here! Some things should be common sense. While another added: "Why would anyone leave the house in pyjamas? LIke the height of laziness.

However, one post stated:"There are worse outfits than pjs. I don't understand why they offend you so much. I wouldn't do it myself but each to their own." Another said: Would you give over telling people what they can and can't wear"