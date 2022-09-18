Culture Night: What's on near you?

Culture Night will return this year on Friday, September 23rd for a night of celebrating the arts.

Over 1,000 free events will take place across the country ranging from music, dance, literature, architecture, comedy, heritage, sport and more.

The national event aims to connect people to cultural activities, while introducing new venues and emerging talent. The night is organised by the Arts Council in partnership with local authorities and organisations.

Over 1.1 million people engaged with Culture Night in 2021.

RTÉ is again partnering with Culture Night for a live broadcast from the midlands, featuring specially commissioned performances and themed programming and reports across the evening.

New for 2022, Culture Night Late sees a series of events running later into the night than previous years, and many into the early hours.

Highlights include, Night Shift, an outdoor journey through IMMA, Dublin which will bring participants through the grounds where history and collection works will be framed by eerie interventions on the way.

So what’s on around the country?

Dublin

More than 300 free events will take place across the city and county. Museums, galleries, cathedrals, studios, libraries, parks, government buildings, theatres and more, will open their doors to the public as the city comes alive with specially curated tours, workshops, exhibitions and performances.

Some programme highlights in Dublin include, As If By Chance, a live site performance on the streets of Tallaght.

Dublin’s Leopold Bloom Press will host a magical late night of literature and Joycean history entitled Seeing Ulysses.

Visitors can take a trip back in time to the Edwardian Period with a tour of Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park or learn about the lives of the soldiers who lived in Collins’ Barracks with a special tour of the National Museum of Ireland.

GAA Museum & Croke Park Stadium



Join us for Junior Explorer Night at the GAA Museum. Younger visitors are encouraged to take a Junior Explorer passport and find the answers to the questions amidst the museum’s exhibitions.



Find out more: https://t.co/vX4nKJUDSe pic.twitter.com/GJ07GO3WAb — Culture Night Dublin (@CultureNightDub) September 13, 2022

Budding geologists can view some of the hidden treasures at the Trinity Geological Museum’s Story of the Earth exhibition.

Comic enthusiasts can drop into Dublin City Comics on Capel Street, where they will be hosting a market showcasing local writers, artists and creatives, while audiences are invited to explore the rich traditions of Traveller and Roma culture at the Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre on Charles Street Great.

Cork

Cork’s City Hall will be a Culture Night hub featuring local artists and collectives, live music and dance performances, while a nocturnal paranormal site tour with Sirius Arts Centre will take place in Cobh.

Cork’s own Circus Factory will open their doors for the first time to give visitors a view in to how they get creative, and they will also perform throughout the city in iconic locations like the Coal Quay.

While “Da Buttera,” the renowned Butter Exchange Band, invite people to their rehearsal space to learn more about this historic Band.

Now a firm favourite fixture on the Culture Night Calendar, a visit to The English Market After Dark, with traditional music accompanying a stall crawl, could be followed by a trip to Rebel City Distillery, who will open the doors at their facility, located in the old Ford Factory, and share how they make their Mhaarani Gin and Rebel City Absinthe.

Douglas Library will celebrate the musical legacy of Rory Gallagher, Taste, Microdisney, and the Sultans of Ping, Cork Printmakers will screen a Film Installation with live music, and Cork City Gaol will feature a performance by the Cork Light Orchestra.

Waterstones will host a book reading by Conal Creedon and Michelle Dunne, UCC’s JP Quinn will read from his book Bees at UCC and also offer campus tours, MTU Cork School of Music will host Building Tours and performances by many of their gifted students, The Opera House, The Everyman, The Crawford Gallery and Nano Nagle Place will be amongst the many, many venues offering family friendly events.

📢Cork City’s Culture Night Programme is live!!



🌟We are proud to present an astonishing array of FREE events as we open the doors to Cork City on Fri Sept 23.



🔴Our programme of events is growing day by day - visit https://t.co/vKxmJtrLVU to plan your #CultureNight trail. pic.twitter.com/J7csFBD1gC — Cork City Arts (@corkcityarts) August 24, 2022

Wicklow

Eleven locations across Co Wicklow will see activities take place as part of this annual celebration on September 23rd.

Local singer-songwriter Amy Barrett will take to the stage at the Market Square Town Park in Dunlavin at 8pm.

While Irish celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio will do an interactive cookery class at the Market Square Town Park in Dunlavin at 6pm.

Wicklow Arts Office is pleased to announce the 2022 Wicklow Culture Night programme.



Eleven locations across the county will see activities take place as part of this annual celebration on Fri 23 Sept.



Full programme [Website]: https://t.co/w8MPsaj5iu#CultureNight #LocalLive pic.twitter.com/dys7JWBkb1 — Wicklow Arts Office (@artsoffice) August 26, 2022

Galway

From Fibin sa Taibhdhearc, in Galway Aisling na Sráide Láir / A Middle Street’s Night Dream will offer audiences the chance to enjoy theatrical installations and street performances on Middle St and then parading to the Spanish Arch.

An evening of music and dance from Palestine and Ireland will take place in the Town Hall Theatre on Wednesday, September 21st.

#CultureNight 2022 is almost upon us and the programme is absolutely packed with culture of all sorts 🤩🥳 So come with us now to take a peek behind the curtain....https://t.co/gB6sy1JArw — This is Galway (@ThisIsGalway) September 13, 2022

There will be traditional Irish Music Session as part of The Druthaib’s Ball at the Galway Arts Centre.

Join the artists of the Array Collective in a lively chat and Q&A about their Turner Prize-winning work The Druthaib’s Ball currently on exhibit in Galway Arts Centre.

While Galway cartoon festival will present a Culture Night event at the Galway Distillery premises featuring the opening of our exhibition “Moon Cartoons” and the launch of the 2022 Festival Programme with cartoonists on hand for caricatures and live drawing sessions.

Forge Artists Aoife Natsumi Frehan and Emma O’ Toole will deliver two Pumpkins and Prosecco workshops.

Limerick

Sionna Festival in Limerick promises a night of electronic, hip hop and trad music with digital and street artists at King John's Castle.

St John’s Cathedral tour which will trace the history of the Cathedral, its structure with particular focus on the stained glass windows.

Limerick Youth Theatre will screen a series of short comedy films written by the members and Myles Breen. Directed by Myles Breen with performances by members of LYT.

In Mungret College, come discover the history of the college and meet the members of Mungret Heritage Society.

Glenbrohane Community Hall are holding a night for local musicians, singers and storytellers to entertain, with free tea.

...

🌕 SIONNA Festival in #Limerick promises a night of electronic, hip hop and trad music with digital and street artists at @KingJohnsCastle.



🌕 If you’re heading to Paradise Cabaret in #Kerry, expect a comically absurd, skilfully slick and ridiculously entertaining cabaret... pic.twitter.com/y5yhKVF8E8 — Culture Night (@CultureNight) August 12, 2022

Kerry

If you’re heading to Paradise Cabaret in Kerry, expect a comically absurd, skilfully slick and ridiculously entertaining cabaret of comedy, circus, dance and music.

Killorglin and District Pipe Band will perform some of their musical repertoire in Killarney Town centre.

For architecture and heritage lovers, a guided walk/tour through the history of Collis Sandes House will take place with musical accompaniment from string students of Sempre Music Academy.

In Scartaglin, visit a special talk on the return of the Handed Down Series which guest speaker Dr Matt Cranitch will outline the what to expect this Autumn/Winter and Spring in this popular Sliabh Luachra Talk Series.

While in Tralee, Build with Me + The Moon will take place to encourage children to think about sustainable future and ask what that means to them and how will it look.

Kerry Culture Night Launch 💫



🎨Late night Pauline Bewick exhibition

🏦'Build' - kids art workshop by Me & the Moon

🎵Sempre Music Academy in Collis Sandes House

🎪Guido's Impossible Circus by the Fanzinis



Full info at https://t.co/5f7cHgwsX3

#CultureNight @KerryCoArts pic.twitter.com/n9geapLnh0 — Culture Night (@CultureNight) August 23, 2022

The full programme for Culture night with events across the country can be viewed here.