BOI to open over 60 branches on Saturdays as KBC and Ulster Bank leave Irish market

Bank of Ireland will open 61 of its branches on four consecutive Saturdays in October to assist those who need to set up new accounts due to KBC and Ulster Bank leaving the Irish market.

The selected branches will be open Saturdays 10am-2pm starting on October 1st, with advisers available to provide information on what making the switch from their current bank.

The initiative will cost Bank of Ireland €1 million, with the locations chosen due to their proximity to an Ulster Bank branch and the level of footfall.

Those hoping to set up a new account can do so on the day and are advised to bring at least one form of photo ID and at least one proof of address.