Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 19:50

Wexford County Council issues warning as avian flu kills hundreds of birds

Wexford County Council has urged locals not to touch dead wild birds over fears of avian flu
James Cox

Wexford County Council has urged locals not to touch dead wild birds over fears of avian flu.

It comes after a large increase in reports of animal remains, with dogs also at risk of exposure to the disease.

The local authority also called on people not to go near birds that are exhibiting flu like symptoms.

It has asked for sick or fallen birds locations to be reported to the council offices.

Wexford County Council has put a system in place for the safe disposal of the animals’ remains.

The council said: "High Incidence of Bird Mortality in Co. Wexford. Please do not approach, move or handle in anyway. Report to Avian Influenza Hotline on 01 6072512 and to Wexford County Council on 053 9196000, extension 5."

