Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 17:34

New trial date for ex-GAA star accused of attacking journalist in Four Courts

The delayed trial of a former gaelic footballer for attacking a journalist in the Four Courts has been set down for hearing next March
Tom Tuite

The delayed trial of a former gaelic footballer for attacking a journalist in the Four Courts has been set down for hearing next March.

Businessman Eddie Óg O'Reilly (42), with an address at Kilcogy, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, is charged with assault causing harm to veteran court reporter Ray Managh and stealing his notebook on May 11th, 2018.

He denies the charge. The former Cavan inter-county player had been due to face a non-jury trial at Dublin District Court on December 17th last year, but he could not attend due to suffering from stress and anxiety.

Three other hearing dates were set, but it could not go ahead on those occasions, once because of the reduced operations of the courts in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and twice due to administrative reasons.

The case was again listed for mention, and Judge John Hughes ordered that the contested hearing be held on March 2nd.

The defendant remains on €5,000 bail.

Journalist Ray Managh covers courts in Dublin for multiple national news organisations. He had been reporting on civil proceedings at the time of the alleged incident.

Garda Michael McGrath arrested builder Mr O'Reilly on October 23rd, 2019, at Dublin Airport. He had just come back from the United States, where he had lived for the previous year with his family.

The former footballer had pleaded for bail, saying he intended to stay in Ireland and wanted to "clear my name".

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed "summary disposal", so the case should be dealt with at the district court level, and jurisdiction was accepted at his first court appearance.

Mr O'Reilly has had to surrender his passport and must have no contact with the journalist.

