New Penneys store opens in Tallaght creating 300 new jobs

Kenneth Fox

The long-awaited Penneys store at the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght has officially opened, creating 300 new jobs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was on hand to help open the new store which cost close to €10 million to build.

The new store is part of Primark’s commitment to invest €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

This is the first new Penneys store in Dublin in six years, following its opening in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in December 2016 and is the retailer’s 37th store in Ireland.

Located on the ground floor of The Square, it is one of the largest fashion stores at the shopping centre with 43,500 square feet of retail space and a Nails, beauty salon.

It is a significant week for the Irish retailer as it continues its international expansion; Primark opened its second store in the Czech Republic yesterday in the city of Brno, and tomorrow it will open its 56th store in Spain, in San Sebastián.

This will bring the total number of Primark stores to 408 globally.

🚨OPENING TIME UPDATE🚨



The wait is almost over!



🗓 THURSDAY (15th September)

⏰ 10.30am



Penneys’ long awaited opening happens this Thursday, Level 1, The Square!



Save the date and we’ll see you there!! pic.twitter.com/6MSJMMXqML — The Square Tallaght (@TheSqTallaght) September 11, 2022

Commenting on the store opening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Penneys is at the centre of Irish and international retail, and its success continues to prove how valued the brand is in our lives in Ireland.

"The jobs announced today is testament to Primark’s strength and continued growth. Penneys is a significant employer in Ireland and internationally, and its growth brings footfall back to our towns and cities in Ireland. I congratulate all at Primark on today’s opening in Tallaght and wish this beloved retailer continued success.”

Celebrating the opening in Tallaght today, Penneys treated customers to a warm welcome including a performance from local dance troupe Phoenix Dance Academy, branded Penneys treats, a live DJ in-store and a bespoke photo wall to capture their first visit to the new store.

Customers will find the latest affordable Autumn Winter fashion trends, as well as essentials across women’s, men’s, kids’, and homeware, as well as beauty and accessories.

The new store also stocks its hugely popular licensed ranges including Disney, Winnie the Pooh, the iconic NBA and NFL brands, and a dedicated denim trend area.

The in-store beauty salon, operated by Nails, offers a wide range of manicure, pedicure, brows, lashes and threading services, all part of Penneys aim to offer great experiences in-store.