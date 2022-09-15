27 people to appear in court following theft and damage to Dublin businesses

Twenty-seven people are due before the Criminal Courts on Thursday in relation to businesses and retail outlets who were the victims of crime in Dublin.

The 22 males and five females will appear before the District Courts charged with 37 alleged offences arising from 29 incidents (15 in the Clontarf Sub District, 11 in the Raheny Sub District and 3 in the Howth Sub District) of theft, criminal damage and burglary affecting the business sector.

The ongoing initiative was conducted by several Dublin Garda stations including Clontarf, Howth and Raheny stations, led by Gardaí from Raheny.

As part of this operation, gardaí reassessed historical reports of crimes to identify suspects in retail settings within the J District.

Superintendent David Kennedy of the J District said: "This operation focuses on increased collaboration and cooperation with the business community in Raheny, Clontarf and Howth through increased engagement with Raheny Business Association.

"Ultimately, this approach will promote crime awareness and enhance our relationships with the business community in the J District. I encourage all businesses to continue to report criminal matters to An Garda Síochána and to continue work collaboratively with us in the detection and prevention of crimes against the retail sector."