Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 08:03

Man (28) found dead in Dublin flat named as gardaí launch murder investigation

A man whose body was found in a Dublin city flat, a week after he died, has been named
Man (28) found dead in Dublin flat named as gardaí launch murder investigation

James Cox

A man whose body was found in a Dublin city flat, a week after he died, has been named.

Gardaí upgraded the case to a murder inquiry yesterday, after a postmortem examination.

The body of 28-year-old Tony Dempsey was discovered in a ground floor flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north inner city shortly before 6.30pm on Monday evening.

It is believed his body was left to decompose on the floor for over a week after he suffered a violent assault.

The Irish Times reports that the flat was being used by drug users.

The Peter McVerry Trust, that managed the flat, said its tenant, who was not the victim, had been "struggling to manage the front door" and that others who had no interest in the property had gained entry.

Officers at Bridewell Garda Station are leading the murder investigation, they are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

More in this section

Feed prices for agriculture up by 34.2% with knock on effect on food prices Feed prices for agriculture up by 34.2% with knock on effect on food prices
Murder investigation launched after body of man (20s) found in Dublin flat Murder investigation launched after body of man (20s) found in Dublin flat
Beacon Hospital opposes court action by barrister over alleged treatment refusal Beacon Hospital opposes court action by barrister over alleged treatment refusal
dublingardaidrugsbodynorth inner citytony dempseykevin barry housecoleraine street
Teen given deferred sentence for 'spontaneous' attack on boy with autism

Teen given deferred sentence for 'spontaneous' attack on boy with autism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more