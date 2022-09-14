Man (28) found dead in Dublin flat named as gardaí launch murder investigation

James Cox

A man whose body was found in a Dublin city flat, a week after he died, has been named.

Gardaí upgraded the case to a murder inquiry yesterday, after a postmortem examination.

The body of 28-year-old Tony Dempsey was discovered in a ground floor flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north inner city shortly before 6.30pm on Monday evening.

It is believed his body was left to decompose on the floor for over a week after he suffered a violent assault.

The Irish Times reports that the flat was being used by drug users.

The Peter McVerry Trust, that managed the flat, said its tenant, who was not the victim, had been "struggling to manage the front door" and that others who had no interest in the property had gained entry.

Officers at Bridewell Garda Station are leading the murder investigation, they are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.