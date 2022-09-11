Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 10:53

Latest polls show support for Fine Gael at a record low

While Sinn Féin remains ahead, Fianna Fáil has increased its support to 24 per cent, up three points.
Latest polls show support for Fine Gael at a record low

Kenneth Fox

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country, according to a pair of opinion polls released on Sunday.

As the Irish Examiner reports, a Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows Mary Lou McDonald's party on 35 per cent - down only a point on July's poll.

While Sinn Féin remains ahead, Fianna Fáil has increased its support to 24 per cent, up three points.

Party members also pointed out that the poll took place in the midst of the Robert Troy controversy.

Fine Gael though are adrift from their coalition partner on 20 per cent, down a point. With the Green Party on 5 per cent, the overall support for the Government parties is down three points.

Labour finds itself down two to 4 per cent the Social Democrats rise by one to 3 per cent, People Before Profit climb by one point to 2% and Aontu is down one point to 0 per cent.

The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, A Red C poll published for the Business Post paints an even worse picture for Fine Gael.

With Sinn Féin at 35 per cent, also down a point, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's party records its worst result in a Red C/Business Post poll since they started in 2005 - 18 per cent of support.

It marks the third such poll in a row that the party has lost support.

In that poll, Fianna Fáil climbs by three points to 17 per cent, the Green Party up one to 5 per cent, the Social Democrats unchanged at 4 per cent, Labour up one point to 4 per cent, People Before Profit down one to 3 per cent, Aontú down one to 2 per cent and Independents at 12 per cent, unchanged.

The record low support comes on the heels of Fine Gael's think-in which took place in Kilkenny on Friday.

More in this section

Luxembourg claims Irish Champion Stakes crown, now sights set on Paris Luxembourg claims Irish Champion Stakes crown, now sights set on Paris
Aer Lingus says systems restored following 51 cancelled flights Aer Lingus says systems restored following 51 cancelled flights
Man (20s) killed and another seriously injured after Clare crash Man (20s) killed and another seriously injured after Clare crash
leo varadkarpoliticsfine gaelsinn féinfianna failmary lou mcdonaldirelandred c poll
Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Co Down

Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Co Down

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more