What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from Michael McGarth warning of an overspend in the health budget to a GSOC report finding former minister Barry Cowen did not evade a Garda checkpoint.

The Business Post focus on the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath who is concerned about overspending for health in the upcoming budget.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focus on a GSOC report which found that former minister Barry Cowen did not evade a Garda checkpoint when he was stopped for drink-driving.

The Irish Sun focus on the royal family as they come together to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, despite disagreements in the past.

In the UK, they also focus on the possible healing within the royal family is the topic of most of the mastheads on the first weekend following the Queen’s death.

The Sunday Times opt for simplicity with a striking black-and-white photograph of the late monarch as a young woman.

“Feuding royals in show of unity”, states The Sun on Sunday with a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday.

The black-clad royals’ walk at Windsor Castle also features on the Sunday Express, Daily Star and Sunday Mirror, which all say the four have been reunited for “granny”.

Sunday People covers the group’s mourning under the headline “Peace for gran”, with The Independent reporting a bank holiday has been declared for the state funeral on September 19.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan are shown in a wider shot on The Sunday Telegraph, with the heir quoted as saying his late grandmother had been there for their “happiest moments and saddest days”.

The Observer has a different focus, with a front-page photo of the King above an article on Russian forces retreating as Ukraine’s offensive surges.

