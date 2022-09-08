George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Friday's Late Late Show

Two Oscar winners will lead the star-studded line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

Hollywood actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts will chat with Ryan Tubridy in London bout their new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise and why they wanted to make another movie together.

Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming Michael Collins here in Ireland.

Amy Huberman will be back to speak to Ryan about her new children’s book and upcoming work.

While TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up to be part of this year's Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals, a new show on RTÉ.

Ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland, Friday’s show will have special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks in-studio.

Viewers will be treated to a special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing "Lay your Head Down.”