Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 11:10

George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Friday's Late Late Show

Ryan will chat to George’s about his Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming Michael Collins here in Ireland.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts on Friday's Late Late Show

Two Oscar winners will lead the star-studded line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

Hollywood actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts will chat with Ryan Tubridy in London bout their new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise and why they wanted to make another movie together.

Ryan will also chat to them about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming Michael Collins here in Ireland.

Amy Huberman will be back to speak to Ryan about her new children’s book and upcoming work.

While TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up to be part of this year's Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals, a new show on RTÉ.

Ahead of the first ever Dublin Brick Con in Ireland, Friday’s show will have special Lego recreations of famous Irish landmarks in-studio.

Viewers will be treated to a special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing "Lay your Head Down.”

More in this section

Howth Church of Ireland opposes planned 'destination' hotel Howth Church of Ireland opposes planned 'destination' hotel
Jockeys and trainers among hundreds at funeral of ‘charismatic’ Jack de Bromhead Jockeys and trainers among hundreds at funeral of ‘charismatic’ Jack de Bromhead
EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin
julia robertsryan tubridylate late showamy hubermangeorge clooneytadhg flemingfiona o'carrollmiss ireland pamela ubadublin brick con
Inflation at near four-decade high of 8.7% in August

Inflation at near four-decade high of 8.7% in August

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more