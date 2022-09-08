Two arrested following cannabis plant seizure worth €465,000 in Co Galway

Gardaí have seized €465,000 worth of Cannabis following a search in Co Galway on Wednesday.

At about 12.30pm, gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ballygar.

During the course of the search, cannabis plants, with a value of €465,000, were discovered on the property.

Two males, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested.

Both were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Waterford North Western Regional Headquarters.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on Thursday morning.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.