Man (20s) dies in car crash at Wexford level crossing

A young man has died in a car crash at a level crossing in Co Wexford.

The incident took place at about 10.25pm on Friday in Mayglass.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 10.15pm-10.45pm on Friday night and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.