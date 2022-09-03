Electric Picnic drug warning after double strength ecstasy found

The health service has issued a drug warning to Electric Picnic festivalgoers as an ecstasy tablet with two times the average dose was found.

It said the on-site lab had identified the Mybrand purple skull MDMA as a cause for concern.

The HSE is running a pilot drug testing scheme at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend.

The @drugsdotie team are issuing caution from #EP2022.



The lab on-site has identified Mybrand purple skull pill which is approximately two times the average dose.



Please exercise caution. Visit https://t.co/Z58KqtOZpU.#ReduceTheHarm pic.twitter.com/zvYuix8hnm — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) September 2, 2022

It said: “Higher strength equals high risk. Its important for people to follow harm reduction if they use MDMA. Start low, go slow and leave at least two hours before considering to take more.”

Under the pilot, testers will examine the chemical make-up of drugs that have been submitted anonymously to designated drop-off receptacles to gain a better understanding of the current drug trends.