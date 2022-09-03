Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 09:27

Electric Picnic drug warning after double strength ecstasy found

The HSE said the on-site lab had identified the Mybrand purple skull MDMA as a cause for concern.
Electric Picnic drug warning after double strength ecstasy found

The health service has issued a drug warning to Electric Picnic festivalgoers as an ecstasy tablet with two times the average dose was found.

It said the on-site lab had identified the Mybrand purple skull MDMA as a cause for concern.

The HSE is running a pilot drug testing scheme at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend.

It said: “Higher strength equals high risk. Its important for people to follow harm reduction if they use MDMA. Start low, go slow and leave at least two hours before considering to take more.”

Under the pilot, testers will examine the chemical make-up of drugs that have been submitted anonymously to designated drop-off receptacles to gain a better understanding of the current drug trends.

More in this section

Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain forecast as Met Éireann issues warning Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain forecast as Met Éireann issues warning
Live Register figures rise slightly in August to 186,100 people Live Register figures rise slightly in August to 186,100 people
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
hsedrugsecstasyelectric picnicdrug warningdrug testing
Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing

Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more