Fare reduction for Dublin Nitelink bus services to commence

Lower fares will be charged on Nitelink Bus services across Dublin from Friday, September 2nd.

Transport For Ireland (TFI) said the reductions will apply to all 13 routes as "demand for late-night transport is increasing as the night-time economy grows post-Covid".

Fares for Leap card users will fall by 33 per cent while cash fares will reduce by 43 per cent.

The new rates will be:

Adult - Cash €3, Leap card €2.40

Student/young adult - Cash €3, Leap card €1.20

Child - Cash €1.30, Leap card €1

Nitelink services operate on Friday and Saturday nights in addition to the eight 24-hour bus services.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the reductions.

"Dublin is a great, lively city to go out in at night and we have to make sure that it’s also a great city to get home in once that night out has come to an end.

"We are already seeing a significant uplift in the night-time economy post-Covid and I’m delighted that we can respond to this, with these new, attractive low fares, which really are hard to beat."