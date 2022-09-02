Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 17:26

Fare reduction for Dublin Nitelink bus services to commence

The new rates will apply from Friday night
Fare reduction for Dublin Nitelink bus services to commence

Lower fares will be charged on Nitelink Bus services across Dublin from Friday, September 2nd.

Transport For Ireland (TFI) said the reductions will apply to all 13 routes as "demand for late-night transport is increasing as the night-time economy grows post-Covid".

Fares for Leap card users will fall by 33 per cent while cash fares will reduce by 43 per cent.

The new rates will be:

  • Adult - Cash €3, Leap card €2.40
  • Student/young adult - Cash €3, Leap card €1.20
  • Child - Cash €1.30, Leap card €1

Nitelink services operate on Friday and Saturday nights in addition to the eight 24-hour bus services.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the reductions.

"Dublin is a great, lively city to go out in at night and we have to make sure that it’s also a great city to get home in once that night out has come to an end.

"We are already seeing a significant uplift in the night-time economy post-Covid and I’m delighted that we can respond to this, with these new, attractive low fares, which really are hard to beat."

More in this section

Live Register figures rise slightly in August to 186,100 people Live Register figures rise slightly in August to 186,100 people
Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain forecast as Met Éireann issues warning Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain forecast as Met Éireann issues warning
Man dies after incident off west Limerick pier Man dies after incident off west Limerick pier
eamon ryandublin busnitelinkpublic transportminister for transportfaresfare reduction
Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing

Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more