The Square Tallaght to scrap free parking from next week

The Square Tallaght shopping centre has announced that from next Saturday, September 10th there will be no more free parking.

Prior to the changes, shoppers would get two free hours parking and then the third hour would be €2.

They have announced that from next Saturday a new fully paid & ticketless car parking system will come into operation.

It will use vehicle registration capture to replace physical tickets, with new tariffs and payment options.

They said the new system is being introduced to address ongoing challenges and ensure the car park and centre is fit for purpose.

The Square said under the current structure, a significant number of vehicles take advantage of customer parking to access businesses and services outside the shopping centre.

The introduction of the new system ensures a sustainable model, providing increased parking availability to centre customers, and ongoing enhancements to car park and centre facilities.

Disappointed @TheSqTallaght will be charging customers for parking from September 10th, the increase is not as steep as LiffeyValley. Was free 2hrs, 3hr €2. Now €1 for 3hr. LV €2.50 hr 1. Next 2hr free. Min charge LV €2.5/Tallaght €1 @JOEdotie @DublinLive @breakingnewsie pic.twitter.com/VSvkQMddkm — Cllr Trevor Gilligan PC #I'dVote4u (@trevorgilligan) September 2, 2022

The new rates mean all visits up to three hours will cost a total of €1. The previous rate for three hours parking was €2.

Anything over three hours will cost €2 per hour, with a maximum €30 rate for 24 hours.

Staff parking rates remain unchanged at €100 a year over 2 payments, working out at less than 30 cents a day.

They said the ticketless system will also save the printing of over 4.5 million tickets a year.

Reacting to the news, local Fianna Fáil councillor, Trevor Gilligan said he was "disappointed" but at least it does not go as far Liffey Valley shopping centre who charge €2.50 for one hour.

Mr Gilligan said: "I'm calling on management to waive the parking charges for staff members in the shopping centre. Call it what you will, it is simply another tax on staff and workers.

"Planning regulations and guidelines must change as there is an emphasis from the planning department to charge for parking.

"I understand there is a push towards using public transport but the infrastructure & public transport for a lot of workers simply is not there and until the infrastructure is place, it is simply a hidden tax on workers."

He said the fee should be waived for cinemagoers otherwise "We will see a huge reduction in visitors to the cinema. People will either find cinemas with free parking or simply sit at home and watch Netflix or Disney+."