Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 13:20

Gardaí attend scene of two-vehicle collision in Cork

Emergency services are currently at the scene with diversions in place
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the N28 in Cork.

The crash happened between Shannonpark and Shanbally village and the road is currently closed.

Gardaí said local diversions are in place while the scene is being attended.

The Irish Examiner reports that a truck is believed to have been involved in the collision, "triggering a major incident involving several other vehicles" after it jack-knifed and flipped onto its side.

A statement from gardaí said no further details are available at this time.

More to follow...

