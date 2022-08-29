Businesses call for working group on cybersecurity

James Cox

Digital Business Ireland, the leading representative body for online businesses, has called for the establishment of a working group to facilitate greater communication between the National Cyber Security Centre and SMEs.

The group would help in the form of training, real-time information on live threats and feedback from businesses on the ground.

In a letter sent to the director of the National Cyber Security Centre, DBI commended the work of the NCSC in publishing a number of guidance documents outlining measures businesses can take to prevent and recover from cyberattacks.

However, the representative body highlighted its ongoing concern surrounding the lack of communication with businesses.

Speaking today, chairperson of Digital Business Ireland Ashley McDonnell said: “DBI as a representative body for online businesses is uniquely positioned to communicate with a large number of businesses on concerns surrounding cybersecurity. A working group, led by the NCSC, would act as a forum for businesses to receive real-time information on ongoing threats so that they can quickly adapt and repel possible cyberattacks."

Ashley McDonnell, chairperson, Digital Business Ireland.

The working group would also cover longer-term issues such as cyber training as well as provide useful on the ground feedback to the National Cyber Security Centre directly from businesses on the front line.

Digital Business Ireland, last year, published a Cybersecurity Guide for its own businesses. However, in an area that is so rapidly changing, rolling advice and information is needed.

Ms McDonnell added: “The recent change in tactics by criminal ransomware groups to switch focus from Governments, critical infrastructure and big business to smaller businesses, means that our cybersecurity resilience and policy must also change. The first step must be to increase engagement with smaller businesses.”