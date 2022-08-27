Teenagers assaulted with weapon in ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Co Down

By Michelle Devane, PA

An attack on two teenagers in Co Down is being treated as racially-motivated, police have said.

The incident happened in the Castle Park area of Bangor on Friday at about 5.30pm.

The PSNI said the teenage boy and girl had been assaulted with a weapon while in the park by a man who made off in the direction of Castle Park Road.

Both teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining head injuries. Both were subsequently discharged after treatment.

Chief Inspector David Gray said: “We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked.

“Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected and reviled by everyone. But to target two children in this way is particularly abhorrent.

“I would appeal to the public to contact us with any information that may help with our investigation.”

Police are seeking to identify the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a dark/navy hooded top with a lighter coloured hood and dusty work trousers, and carrying a plastic bag.

He would have been in the area of Castle Park or Castle Park Road on Friday around 5.30pm.

Anyone with any information about the man is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1488 26/08/22.”