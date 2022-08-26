Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 11:41

Painting by infamous gangster Ronnie Kray sold in Mayo

The piece was discovered among a bundle of paintings purchased for €20
Painting by infamous gangster Ronnie Kray sold in Mayo

A framed painting by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray has been discovered among a bundle of artwork purchased by a man in Co Mayo at a car-boot sale.

The Western People reports the work dates from 1973, is signed on both the front and back, and bears a stamp from Parkhurst Prison on the Isle of Wight where Kray and his twin brother Reggie were inmates.

During his time at Parkhurst, where he spent nine years of his life-sentence for murder, Ronnie painted extensively, although the quality of his work was child-like.

Ronnie Kray paintins
A painting by Ronnie Kray completed in 1973 during his time at Parkhurst Prison, Isle of Wight.

Kray's painting was purchased as part of a bundle at a car-boot sale for €20 by a man from Castlebar, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The man said he had no idea of what he had bought until he took his purchases home.

The Kray twins are among Britain's most infamous criminals, having been involved in organised crime in London's East End in the 1950's and 1960's.

Their story was the basis of the 2015 film Legend, in which Tom Hardy starred as both Ronnie and Reggie Kray.

More in this section

Gardaí make arrest over €200,000 SIM-swapping fraud Gardaí make arrest over €200,000 SIM-swapping fraud
Arrabawn agrees purchase of liquid milk sales book by Aurivo Arrabawn agrees purchase of liquid milk sales book by Aurivo
Darragh O’Brien says there will be 'learnings' from Robert Troy controversy Darragh O’Brien says there will be 'learnings' from Robert Troy controversy
crimelondonmayocastlebarartisle of wightartworkparkhurst prisoncar-boot saleronnie krayreggie kraykray twins
First Irish Pret A Manger outlet opens on Dublin's Dawson Street

First Irish Pret A Manger outlet opens on Dublin's Dawson Street

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more