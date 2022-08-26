Painting by infamous gangster Ronnie Kray sold in Mayo

A framed painting by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray has been discovered among a bundle of artwork purchased by a man in Co Mayo at a car-boot sale.

The Western People reports the work dates from 1973, is signed on both the front and back, and bears a stamp from Parkhurst Prison on the Isle of Wight where Kray and his twin brother Reggie were inmates.

During his time at Parkhurst, where he spent nine years of his life-sentence for murder, Ronnie painted extensively, although the quality of his work was child-like.

A painting by Ronnie Kray completed in 1973 during his time at Parkhurst Prison, Isle of Wight.

Kray's painting was purchased as part of a bundle at a car-boot sale for €20 by a man from Castlebar, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The man said he had no idea of what he had bought until he took his purchases home.

The Kray twins are among Britain's most infamous criminals, having been involved in organised crime in London's East End in the 1950's and 1960's.

Their story was the basis of the 2015 film Legend, in which Tom Hardy starred as both Ronnie and Reggie Kray.