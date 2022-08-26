Arrabawn agrees purchase of liquid milk sales book by Aurivo

Arrabawn has agreed to the sale of its liquid milk sales book to Aurivo.

The co-op said it currently employs 110 people in this area of its operations, approximately half of which, most of whom are sales employees, will transfer with the business.

"Redeployment opportunities" will be made available to other employees across the wider business, Arrabawn confirmed on Friday.

Its Kilconnell site is not included in the sale, with a statement from the co-op adding that they are now "looking at options for alternative use".

The sale to Aurivo is subject to due diligence and approval for the Competition Authority, Arrabawn said.

"Subject to the sale going ahead, it is anticipated that processing at the plant will continue until summer 2023.

"Milk supply and upcoming liquid milk contracts will not be impacted by this decision."

The co-op said a consultation process is now underway with staff "to ensure all necessary support are being provided during the transition".