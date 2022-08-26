Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 06:10

Two men to appear in court on terrorism charges connected with New IRA probe

A 62-year-old man and a 51-year-old man have been charged with directing a terrorist organisation.
Two men to appear in court on terrorism charges connected with New IRA probe

By Rebecca Black, PA

Two men are to appear in court in Belfast to face terrorism charges in connection with the dissident group the New IRA.

A 62-year-old man and a 51-year-old man have both been charged with belonging or professing to belonging to a proscribed organisation, directing a terrorist organisation and preparation of terrorist acts.

Mark McEwan, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable crime department, said the charges came following the arrest of four men on Wednesday as part of Operation Arbacia.

The other two men, aged 30 and 27, were released on report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Arbacia is an ongoing long-term investigation to look at every aspect of the activities of the New IRA, with help by MI5.

Mr McEwan described the arrests and examination of a public area in west Belfast as a “significant development”.

“Despite significant progress against the New IRA, we cannot be complacent in any way about investigating their activities. Those investigations are most effective when police and communities work together,” he said.

“We have witnessed, on numerous occasions, that they are willing to put the lives of local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.

“Most starkly, they have a chilling indifference to hiding lethally dangerous weapons and bombs in places where local people can easily stumble across them, unaware of the potential horrific consequences of touching them.

“We have seen time and time again that the New IRA does not care who they hurt or what they destroy.

PSNI officer bomb target
Mark McEwan said the PSNI focus is on keeping the public safe. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA

“They do not care about the communities they come from – they care for no-one. They are reckless, manipulative and they exploit.

“We have seen how they send young people onto the streets, how they don’t care if children are likely to find guns and explosives where they play.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat of these violent groups, but we need the help of the public.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from the community in relation to their activities.

“Policing with the community is at the heart of what we do, we are committed to working with communities, towards meaningful change.”

More in this section

'Great Disconnection': Poll finds 63% of Irish workers disengaged from work 'Great Disconnection': Poll finds 63% of Irish workers disengaged from work
One in five sex workers sexually exploited by gardaí, report finds One in five sex workers sexually exploited by gardaí, report finds
Almost half a million units of illegal medicines seized in first half of the year Almost half a million units of illegal medicines seized in first half of the year
crimebelfastpsnilegalnewira
Funeral of young man killed in Limerick collision told he was a 'kind-hearted, pure rogue'

Funeral of young man killed in Limerick collision told he was a 'kind-hearted, pure rogue'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more