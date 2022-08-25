Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 10:58

Calls to increase disability payment of €20 a week in Budget

Disability Federation Ireland is stressing the urgent need to address services for the 643,000 people with disabilities in Ireland.
Disability Federation Ireland (DFI) is calling on the Government to increase core social protection rates by €20 per week in the upcoming Budget to keep up with inflation.

The organisation is stressing the urgent need to address services for the 643,000 people with disabilities in Ireland.

According to DFI, €400 million investment is required for residential services, while €70 million is needed for day services.

Around €64 million is required for Personal Assistant and home support services, and €64 million is needed for therapies.

DFI say €18 million is required for respite services, whiles €10 million is required for community services.

These amount to €637 million of which €600 million is already set out in the Department of Health’s Capacity Review for 2022.

“We are seeking additional funding for Personal Assistant and community services beyond what the Capacity Review outlines.”

In its pre-budget the submission DFI are asking for the introduction of a cost of disability payment of a minimum of €20 a week to those on Disability-related payments to address the cost of living crisis.

The organisation are also calling for a Christmas bonus style double payment before the end of October, along with other measures targeted at those on the lowest incomes.

DFI say the Government need to ensure all budget decisions are subject to equality and poverty proofing, specifically assessing their impact on disabled people, including taking into account the cost of disability.

In addition the organisation is calling to raise the income disregard for Disability Allowance by €25 and increase the weekly means disregard to €15, and increase the rate of the Wage Subsidy Scheme to 65 per cent of National Minimum Wage.

John Dolan, CEO of the Disability Federation said: “People with disabilities have always experienced economic disadvantage - and this established reality is now been exasperated by the economic downturn and widespread increased costs.

“People with disabilities are being hit on the double at present and this must be specifically addressed in the 2023 budget statement. The Government is in receipt of significant tax returns and this income must now be directed towards people with disabilities, their carers and families.

