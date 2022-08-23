Blackrock residents hit out at planned €50m senior living apartment scheme

Gordon Deegan

Plans for a 108-unit build-to-rent senior living apartment scheme in Blackrock, Co Dublin, is facing local opposition.

Last month, Tetrarch Residential – part of the group that owns the Citywest Hotel – lodged fast-track plans with An Bord Pleanála for the €50 million apartment scheme on lands overlooking Blackrock College rugby club on Stradbrook Road.

Planning documents lodged with the application say the scheme “will provide a real alternative for older people who wish to move into accommodation suitable for their needs as they grow older”.

However, An Bord Pleanála has received 80 third-party submissions in relation to the contentious plan. The majority are objections from locals to the scheme.

In one objection, Aongus Ó hAonghusa and Philomena McCumiskey from Windsor Park, Monkstown, said that “in our view the scale of the development is totally out of proportion with much of the existing houses and properties on Stradbrook Road and represents a visually intrusive development in this suburban area”.

They said “the density of the scheme is inappropriate with far too many units being proposed given the total site area”.

In his objection, Brian Buckley of Rockford Manor, Stradbrook Road, raised concerns over parking.

He said: “Over the past 20 years it has been a regular occurrence that cars have been illegally parked on a Saturday and Sunday on the footpath on Stradbrook Road, due to matches and training and at least three times, in my memory, there has been crashes; as cars exiting Rockford Manor have not been able to see up the road to exit safely.”

Mr Buckley expressed fears the scheme and impact on parking “will result in the blocking of footpaths and local roads, which could result in serious injury, potentially the loss of life as a result of the decision made to progress with this proposal”.

In their objection, Dermot Casey and Jennifer Brunswick of Windsor Drive, Monkstown, said the scheme was inappropriate “in terms of height and density and will significantly impact on the residential amenity of all adjoining residents”.

Car parking

In response to residents’ concerns over parking, the club chairman of Blackrock College rugby club, Patrick Finn, confirmed that the club will be submitting a planning application to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council shortly for the replacement of the club's car parking that will be foregone as a result of proposed development.

Mr Finn said that this would address concerns over rugby club parking provision generally “as raised with us recently by a number of local residents”.

In his submission Mr Finn said the club confirmed its strong support for the development by Tetrarch Residential.

The Tetrarch "Integrated Retirement Community" application at 108 units is the largest senior living scheme yet for the south Dublin area.

It was made possible last year by Tetrarch purchasing a site around one acre from Blackrock College rugby club at its grounds on Stradbrook Road.

The deal was done to address the rugby club's then debt of €1.2 million and the agreement is understood to include an initial payment of €700,000.

A decision is due on the scheme in November.