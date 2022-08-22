Five arrested in Dublin as part of operation targeting criminal activity

Five people have been arrested in Cherry Orchard, Dublin for a variety of offences as part of an operation targeting criminal activity in the area.

The five males were arrested on Saturday and were detained at different Garda stations in South Dublin. Three of the arrested males were juveniles while two were aged in their 20s.

The operation involved gardaí attached to Ballyfermot Garda station, with support from the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit and members from Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations, who carried out searches at a number of residences in Cherry Orchard.

The five arrested males were charged for a variety of offences and appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Court of Justice on Saturday, August 20th.

Gardaí said the aim of the operation was to disrupt, detect and prevent recurring criminal activities in the area such as the unauthorised taking of vehicles, criminal damage, dangerous driving and public disorder.

Gardaí added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.