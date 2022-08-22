Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 14:17

Five arrested in Dublin as part of operation targeting criminal activity

Three of the arrested males were juvenile teens and two were in their 20s
Five arrested in Dublin as part of operation targeting criminal activity

Five people have been arrested in Cherry Orchard, Dublin for a variety of offences as part of an operation targeting criminal activity in the area.

The five males were arrested on Saturday and were detained at different Garda stations in South Dublin. Three of the arrested males were juveniles while two were aged in their 20s.

The operation involved gardaí attached to Ballyfermot Garda station, with support from the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit and members from Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations, who carried out searches at a number of residences in Cherry Orchard.

The five arrested males were charged for a variety of offences and appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Court of Justice on Saturday, August 20th.

Gardaí said the aim of the operation was to disrupt, detect and prevent recurring criminal activities in the area such as the unauthorised taking of vehicles, criminal damage, dangerous driving and public disorder.

Gardaí added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says
Small businesses call for Government support amid rising energy bills Small businesses call for Government support amid rising energy bills
An Bord Pleanála should be scrapped, Minister says An Bord Pleanála should be scrapped, Minister says
dublingardaarrestballyfermot garda stationcriminal damagedangerous drivingcherry orchardcriminal activitypublic disorderarrrestedmales
Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin

Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more