Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 21:18

Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

Another man, aged in his 40s, has been released without charge, gardai said.
Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been charged after a man was attacked at a house in Co Wicklow, gardaí said.

Two men were arrested on Thursday over the serious assault, which happened on the Ashfield Estate in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2nd.

The victim, in his 40s, was found with “wounds to the head”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí said the suspect, in his 20s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The second man, in his 40s, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran
Reports finds ‘significant level of uncertainty’ over State’s property portfolio Reports finds ‘significant level of uncertainty’ over State’s property portfolio
Endangered Asiatic lion now taking visitors at Fota Wildlife Park Endangered Asiatic lion now taking visitors at Fota Wildlife Park
dublindirector of public prosecutionsco wicklowcriminal courts of justiceassaultirishbeaumont hospitalashfield estate
Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France

Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more