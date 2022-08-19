Man in his 20s charged over serious assault in Co Wicklow

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been charged after a man was attacked at a house in Co Wicklow, gardaí said.

Two men were arrested on Thursday over the serious assault, which happened on the Ashfield Estate in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2nd.

The victim, in his 40s, was found with “wounds to the head”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí said the suspect, in his 20s, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The second man, in his 40s, has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.