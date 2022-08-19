Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 13:38

Belfast councillors discuss naming bridge after schoolboy Noah Donohoe

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing.
Belfast councillors discuss naming bridge after schoolboy Noah Donohoe

By Rebecca Black, PA

Councillors in Belfast have discussed a proposal to name a bridge after schoolboy Noah Donohoe, who died tragically two years ago.

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said during a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday that his party proposes the new Lagan Gateway bridge be named after the 14-year-old.

Opened last year, the 83-metre bridge links the Stranmillis and Annadale districts in the south of the city.

Mr Murphy said there has been “huge public demand” to name the bridge after Noah, adding they “are glad that this will now happen”.

Noah’s mother Fiona has led a high-profile campaign calling for answers around the death of her son.

Inquest proceedings are ongoing.

Mr Murphy added: “We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah.”

Decisions taken at the committee are usually subject to approval by the next meeting of the full council.

Noah Donohoe protest
Protesters outside Belfast City Hall over an application to withhold some information in police files in the inquest into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

Last weekend, thousands of people protested in the centre of Belfast over a public interest immunity (PII) certificate which has been signed by Secretary of State Shailesh Vara following an application by the PSNI.

Ms Donohoe has called for police files relating to the investigation to be released in full.

Coroner Joe McCrisken will make a final decision on the PII application ahead of Noah’s inquest, scheduled for November 28th.

More in this section

Robert Troy apologises for ‘errors and omissions’ in Dáil declarations Robert Troy apologises for ‘errors and omissions’ in Dáil declarations
Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay
Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran
noah donohoebelfastdonohoepsninoah donohoe bridge
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more