Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:15

Dogs Trust issues warning about 'flat-faced' breeds after rescuing 17 dogs from puppy farm

After a recent seizure by a local authority of 17 dogs from an illegal puppy farm, Dogs Trust Ireland is issuing a stark warning to the public about buying ‘flat-faced’ breeds.
Dogs Trust issues warning about 'flat-faced' breeds after rescuing 17 dogs from puppy farm

James Cox

After a recent seizure by a local authority of 17 dogs from an illegal puppy farm, Dogs Trust Ireland is issuing a stark warning to the public about buying ‘flat-faced’ breeds.

French Bulldogs, Pugs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are just some of the 'brachycephalic breeds' which have risen in popularity in recent years.

French Bulldogs are susceptible to multiple veterinary conditions due to the way they have been bred to produce the desired look of having a relatively broad, or short skull which can result in severe breathing difficulties.

The charity was asked to assist by taking in the dogs following their discovery and upon veterinary examination, it was discovered that one of the dogs needed surgery to widen her nostrils to enable her to breathe more comfortably.

Another of the dogs, called Prudy had been excessively bred from. Scar tissue provided evidence that she had undergone caesarean sections, another risk associated with breeding French Bulldogs.

A french bulldog with her litter who were among 17 puppy farm victims taken in by Dogs Trust Ireland. Photograph: Fran Veale

Niamh Curran-Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager, Dogs Trust Ireland said: “Due to their large heads and broad chests, it can be common for these puppies not to fit through the birth canal and the mum has to undergo a c-section to deliver them.

"In addition, these breeds are often afflicted with a condition called Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome or BOAS as its more commonly known. To put this in context, it can be akin to hiking up a mountain while trying to breathe through a straw. Brachycephalic breeds can endure all sorts of medical issues over the course of their life, resulting in a poorer quality of life for the dog, and high veterinary bills for their owner.

"We understand that people buying these breeds may be totally unaware of their potential suffering, so we are pleading with anybody considering a flat faced dog to please speak to their local Vet first.”

As well as reconstructive surgery on one dog’s nostrils, the charity also had to cover the cost for neutering 12 of the 17 dogs. All the dogs also needed to be wormed, vaccinated, and microchipped, as well as being fed and cared for while the charity found them loving homes.

Dogs Trust is appealing for financial support to help them to continue rescuing and rehoming Irelands most vulnerable dogs. People can visit their website DogsTrust.ie to donate.

More in this section

Footage shows Thomas O'Halloran busking for Ukraine months before attack Footage shows Thomas O'Halloran busking for Ukraine months before attack
NI Office Minister meets victims’ groups over Troubles legacy legislation NI Office Minister meets victims’ groups over Troubles legacy legislation
Monkeypox vaccine to be offered to hundreds of people at high risk Monkeypox vaccine to be offered to hundreds of people at high risk
dogs trustdogs trust irelandpuppy farmfrench bulldogs
Man arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

Man arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more