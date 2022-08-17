Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 19:36

Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show

The event, which is marking its 147th year, opened on Wednesday after a two-year break due to Covid-19.
Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show

By Michelle Devane, PA

Thousands of people have attended the Dublin Horse Show on the first day of its return to the RDS since the onset of the pandemic.

The five-day show involving national and international equine competitions kicked off on Wednesday at the historic showgrounds.

The event, which is marking its 147th year, was forced to take a two-year break because of Covid-19.

It was officially opened on Wednesday by Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who arrived in the Lord Mayor’s horse-drawn coach dating from 1791.

Organisers expect more than 100,000 people will attend over the five days to watch over 1,600 horses and ponies take part in almost 170 equestrian events.

US Olympic rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce, will be among the international showjumpers in attendance.

The total prize fund for this year’s show is more than €1.2 million.

There are also 300 exhibition stands showcasing art, antiques, beauty, fashion and equestrian wares.

Dublin Horse Show 2022
Dublin Horse Show mascot Conor the Capall among the crowds on the opening day (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dublin Horse Show director Pat Hanly said he is delighted the event is back, adding there has been “great support and energy”.

He told RTE: “Covid may have been difficult for lots of people, but it was pretty helpful for the horse industry. A lot of people used the time to get back horseriding. Some of our riders have had fabulous results since their return.”

He added that the show sets the standard nationally and internationally.

More in this section

Northern Ireland Conservatives mixed on Tory leadership contenders Northern Ireland Conservatives mixed on Tory leadership contenders
Jedward open new Dublin city centre Krispy Kreme store Jedward open new Dublin city centre Krispy Kreme store
An Post launches stamp to mark centenary of Michael Collins' death An Post launches stamp to mark centenary of Michael Collins' death
covid-19lord mayoririshrdshorseshowdublin horse show
Tory hopeful Liz Truss ‘would not’ abolish abortion in Northern Ireland

Tory hopeful Liz Truss ‘would not’ abolish abortion in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more