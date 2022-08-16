Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 17:12

Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on Northern Ireland Protocol

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due in Northern Ireland on Wednesday to take part in a hustings event
Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on Northern Ireland Protocol

Rebecca Black, PA

The pair battling to become the next leader of the Conservative Party have been challenged to set out their positions on the Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to the region.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due in Belfast on Wednesday where they will take part in a party hustings event.

They will address party members who will cast their votes this month, with the result set to be announced on September 5th, and the UK’s next prime minister confirmed.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

Devolution in Belfast has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the governing executive in protest over the protocol.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the hustings as “an opportune moment for both candidates to set out their stall on exactly how they are going to proceed in the weeks ahead to deal with the protocol”.

“The protocol has only played a small part of the policy discussions so far, but it will be one of the most important issues for an incoming prime minister because its impact is so far-reaching in Northern Ireland, and the United Kingdom's future relations with our neighbours,” he said.

Brexit
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie (PA)

“Neither can the EU be allowed to prevaricate any longer. Northern Ireland cannot afford to have more months of endless diplomatic whataboutery.

“Both the EU and the UK government need to get back to the negotiating table as a matter of urgency. If they don't then we would expect the UK government to act.

“The protocol needs dealt with once and for all because it continues to damage the Belfast Agreement and places a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.”

More in this section

Public confidence in An Bord Pleanála 'ebbing' Public confidence in An Bord Pleanála 'ebbing'
ResMed commits €30m Irish investment opening new Sandyford facility ResMed commits €30m Irish investment opening new Sandyford facility
Trump visit to Doonbeg this month not going ahead Trump visit to Doonbeg this month not going ahead
northern irelandukbelfastrishi sunakconservativesliz trusstoriestory leadership
Healthcare staff suffered over 7,300 assaults in last 18 months

Healthcare staff suffered over 7,300 assaults in last 18 months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more