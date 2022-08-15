Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 20:28

Thunderstorms cause floods across the country

Met Éireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night
Thunderstorms cause floods across the country

Michelle Devane, PA

Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the country as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.

Met Éireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the forecaster said.

“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”

Met Éireann added that not all areas would be affected due to the “sporadic nature” of thunderstorm activity.

A small craft warning from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head was also in place on Monday with northerly winds expected to reach force six or higher. It was due to end at just after midnight.

The downpours came after the heatwave ended on Sunday night with thunder, lightning and flash flooding in many places.

Met Éireann said temperatures for the rest of the week will be generally in the mid to high teens. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be “fresh days with plenty of dry weather and a few light showers”, the forecaster added.

It is set to become milder on Thursday with some rain at times, while Friday is expected to bring a mix of shower and sunny spells.

In Northern Ireland, thunderstorms on Sunday that caused the UK Met Office to issue an amber weather alert warning of hail, lightning and potential flooding came to an end on Sunday night.

On Monday evening it forecast some heavy showers at first across Antrim and Down. Otherwise, the Met Office said it would be a “cloudy evening and night with some patchy mainly light rain”.

Tuesday was expected to be “rather cloudy with some patchy light rain” that would gradually clear. The forecast for Wednesday was due to be mainly dry with prolonged bright and sunny period.

More in this section

Budget 2023: Fianna Fáil ministers play down chances of new 30% tax rate Budget 2023: Fianna Fáil ministers play down chances of new 30% tax rate
Pro-IRA chants, Parachute Regiment flags spark outrage in North Pro-IRA chants, Parachute Regiment flags spark outrage in North
Johnny Sexton's firm's profits soar to almost €3m after bumper year off the field Johnny Sexton's firm's profits soar to almost €3m after bumper year off the field
floodsweatherweather warningheatwavethunderheatthunderstorms
Body of woman discovered in unexplained circumstances in Killarney

Body of woman discovered in unexplained circumstances in Killarney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more